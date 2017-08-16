Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Ben Shapiro delivered the remarks below during a hearing July 27 on the issue of free speech on college campuses.

Free speech is under assault because of a three-step argument made by the advocates and justifiers of violence.

The first step is they say that the validity or invalidity of an argument can be judged solely by the ethnic, sexual, racial, or cultural identity of the person making the argument.

The second step is that they claim those who say otherwise are engaging in what they call “verbal violence,” and the final step is they conclude that physical violence is sometimes justified in order to stop such verbal violence.

Read more