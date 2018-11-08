The Achilles’ Heel Of Electric Vehicles

Cobalt’s essential role in lithium-ion batteries has and will continue to make it increasingly important for the global consumer economy.

Cobalt serves as a key component in battery-based devices by allowing them to operate over longer periods without overheating.

With the global transition to electric vehicles (EVs), corporations are increasingly forced to rely on cobalt from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where a culture of corruption, unscrupulous mining practices, and political instability threaten supply security.

Read more