It’s not enough to allow abortions to take place, now the ACLU wants YOU to pay for them.


Related Articles

Fed Fiscal Follies: Debt, Interest & Gold

Fed Fiscal Follies: Debt, Interest & Gold

Special Reports
Comments
Protestors Block Infowars From Having Free Speech

Protestors Block Infowars From Having Free Speech

Special Reports
Comments

Democrats Use Nazi-Style Propaganda To Brainwash The Youth

Special Reports
Comments

Tomorrow’s News Today: Roger Stone Predicted The Firing Of Globalist Leaker H.R. McMaster

Special Reports
Comments

Hollywood Liberals Are The Biggest Fakes When It Comes To Gun Control

Special Reports
Comments

Comments