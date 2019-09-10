Drug addiction, alcohol abuse and degeneracy are all exploding.

You’d think conservatives would be more vehement in promoting social conservatism.

Instead, they appear to be doing the exact opposite.

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/gK_0Yo-0r08

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————