"The Anti-Benghazi": Trump Mocks Hillary's Disastrous Benghazi Moment After Sending Marines to Crush Jihadist Uprising at US Embassy in Iraq

President Trump mocked Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s disastrous Benghazi debacle from 2011 in a recent tweet after deploying military forces to secure the US embassy in Iraq Tuesday.

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“The Anti-Benghazi,” the president bluntly tweeted, referring to the infamous September 11, 2012, event that left Ambassador Chris Stevens and 3 others dead after US compounds in Benghazi, Libya, were attacked by radical jihadists.

Questions swirling over the Obama administration’s explanation of how the event unfolded forced Hillary before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where a frustrated Clinton infamously uttered the phrase “What difference at this point does it make?”

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans,” she said. “Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?”

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump announced the embassy in Iraq was safe after he deployed US forces, and blamed the attacks on the embassy on Iran.

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

