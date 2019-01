President Trump’s administration has been riddled with Deep State operatives.

Leaks have burst through the dam of the president’s cabinet from day one.

President Trump holds all of the cards and time is running out as the 2020 election draws nearer.

Will it take the Deep State overplaying its hand even further to convince the Executive Office and those we elected to defend our country before it goes over the cliff?

Infowars version with live comments: