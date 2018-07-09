The Best Crybaby Responses To Trump's Epic "They just didn't get it" Tweet

President Trump tweeted out a compilation video of various media figures, politicians, and celebrities declaring that Trump would never win the Presidency. He captioned it “They just didn’t get it, but they do now!” prompting a ‘resistance’ meltdown of epic proportions.

Here’s the original tweet:

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

Here are some of the best crybaby responses. Get the buckets ready to capture the precious salty tears:

"If you have to win a campaign by dividing people, you are not going to be able to govern them. You won't be able to unite them later if that's how you start." (Words from a leader. President Obama) ….. what we "get" is that you are incapable and unwilling to govern and lead. — SJ halsted (@PedsSJ) July 9, 2018

To play with true facts we must

then subtract the Russian help, and Comey’s help. So the

question will always be..did he

really win??? Collusion still a

question..until invest completes — HighHeelsDes 👠 (@HighheelsDes) July 9, 2018

Wait a minute, I though you had to be born in America to be president? If that is true then how come we have a Russian born president in the U.S. The U.S. president is Putin. OH Yes He is… It's President Putin. NOT TRUMP THE CON. — Sita LAMamasita (@SitaodiaTrump) July 9, 2018

Hey #GoldenShowerBoy Why do U employee people who feel that U R to stupid to meet with Mueller? How come U R not insulted that your people feel U would B "Out of your league" talking to Mueller? Show them that U R not to stupid to meet with Mueller. Show them how smart U R. — Dennis R. Hill (@dennis0805a) July 9, 2018

YOU DID NOT WIN THE POPULAR VOTE, YOU WON THE GERRYMANDERED ELECTORAL SYSTEM that you stated was rigged until it gave you the win. You are always on both sides of issues. Please STOP stating items like this. Shows INSECURITY. — Blizzard (@blizthehusky) July 9, 2018

Trump just doesn’t get it. He doesn’t get anything. But #Mueller gets it, and when he’s done Trump will get it – it being serious jail time for #Treason (“and other things” as moron Trump likes to say). — Robert Barden (@RobertBarden207) July 9, 2018

Yeah, we get it now. Russia helped you get elected. Proven already. Confirmed by the Senate Intel committee. And now you are #PutinsPuppet — Hilda Clark Bowen (@PBMom) July 9, 2018

Trump conspired with the Kremlin and other hostile governments to undermine our election. That he would tweet such a trashy, narcissistic video is proof of his depravity. — Smith (@WriteSmitty) July 9, 2018

You are a fucking laughing stock.

From Germany with love. pic.twitter.com/lEfHqaYKhT — Tom (@TommyBlomr) July 9, 2018

You were elected by the Electoral College- you weren’t elected by the people. Moreover you had to enlist the help of Russia, who tampered with our elections, just to get that. Cheating is not winning 👍 — jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) July 9, 2018

You are almost correct Mr Trump. We believed in Americas goodwill before the November vote. To think that 50% of America would vote for a uneducated narcissist was laughable two years ago. With every passing day we see your voters true colors and intentions. You will be outed!!! — RyLey B. Best (@lost_potatoes) July 9, 2018

via GIPHY