The Best Memes of the CNN Meme War

Here are some of the best memes of the CNN meme war spearheaded by Infowars:

#1 Trump Bodyslams CNN

The meme that started an international war, 2017’s cyber-shot heard ’round the world set in motion a series of events that will be remembered long into the future. President Trump dropped this MOAB on CNN in what has become one of his all-time most popular tweets. The enraged Fraud News Network would go on to hunt down and forcefully extort a public apology from its creator in an unprecedented move of journalistic terrorism – prompting a furious backlash from the anti-globalist troll army.

#2 – Matrix Meme

The official winner of the $20,000 Infowars CNN Meme War Contest, this masterpiece features President Trump as Neo from The Matrix – the ultimate in redpill cinema. Neo Trump freezes #FakeNews attacks in their tracks before calmly dominating the Agents of the deep state and globalist elite and exposing them for the cowards they are.

#3 – Dankheart

William “Trump” Wallace, a heroic patriot warrior, charges into battle leading an army of his most loyal and trusted MAGA soldiers, where they wage savage hand-to-hand combat with the dark forces of the mainstream media.

#4 Donald Goldberg

Donald Goldberg makes a raucous entrance into Monday Night Raw before delivering a devastating ‘Jackhammer’ vertical suplex to CNN, blasting both fighter and foe through the floor as a delirious #CrookedHillary cheers him on.

#5 Rick and Memetic Warfare

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson and Owen Shroyer deliver the play-by-play as a sad Pepe the Frog runs over the Fake News Outlet.

#6 The Maestro vs. CNN

Maestro Trump plays CNN and the rest of the fake news like a fiddle. Never forget – Donald Trump has been in the public spotlight since before many media hacks were out of their diapers – he knows how to make them dance, sing, and scream like babies whenever he feels like it. CNBC estimated that Trump generated nearly $5 billion in free media coverage during his presidential campaign.

#7 Indiana Trump

A sword-wielding Arab from a failed state on the Travel Ban List is no match for Indiana Trump and the Second Amendment.

BONUS: President Trump directly addresses The Great CNN Meme War during a press conference in Poland.

Below are compilations of many more of the incredible creations for the CNN Meme War.

Tell us your favorites in the comments.


Related Articles

Fake Street Signs Mocking Minneapolis Police Appear After Controversial Shooting

Fake Street Signs Mocking Minneapolis Police Appear After Controversial Shooting

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Globalist Mag Calls For Trump's Impeachment If He Fires Mueller

Globalist Mag Calls For Trump’s Impeachment If He Fires Mueller

Government
Comments

Watch Live: Congressman Warns of Plan to Take Out Trump Suddenly

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

BREAKING: Congressman Warns Of Plot To Overthrow Trump

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

VIDEO: Woman Blasts NYC Mayor For Joining Antifa at G20 Protest

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments