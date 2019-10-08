The Book Is About To Close On The Late Great United States Of America

Our story could have ended very differently. If America had embraced the truth, that would have put us on a far different road than the one we are on today.

Instead, we are steamrolling toward oblivion, and only a small handful of brave watchmen are even warning about the ominous fate that lies directly ahead of us. We live at a time when “evil” is called “good” and “good” is called “evil”, and just about every form of human degradation that you can possibly imagine is absolutely exploding in our society. For years I have been warning that if we stay on the path that we are currently on, there is no future for America. I think that a lot of people assumed that I was exaggerating, but I wasn’t. Other societies throughout human history have believed that they could stay ahead of the consequences of their evil ways, but of course the truth is that justice is a relentless predator. We have completely rejected all of the values that this nation was founded upon, we have embraced wickedness on an industrial scale, and the blood of millions upon millions of our victims cries out to us from the ground. And those that would dare to warn us to turn from our evil ways are some of the most hated members of our entire society.

I am not in the habit of talking about Hollywood movies, but I believe that “Joker” may be a perfect movie for such a time as this, because ultimately the character so brilliantly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix is a clear reflection of where our entire society is at this point.

In the movie, the Joker doesn’t really believe in anyone or anything. His entire existence is focused on himself and his own pain, and anything that makes him happy is justified no matter what it may mean for others.

One of the best reviews for the film that I have seen was written by John Nolte of Breitbart.com…

But I saw what I saw, and what I saw is this… An artist who turned his legitimate frustrations with the Antifa-Occupy-Black Lives Matter-Resistance crybabies, these anarchist-fascists who seek to marginalize men like Todd Phillips for who he is, punish him for his success, and then censor his art. I think Phillips took all of that and turned it into his muse, not only to create the stunning Joker, but to reinvent himself as an artist. “Joker is you!” Phillips is saying. “Joker is the godless god you spoiled losers worship; a sociopath who believes in nothing, who wants to burn down society because he’s not happy all the time — your leader is Madness, Anarchy, Intolerance, Jealousy, Envy, Bigotry, and Hate.”

I think that what Nolte has said there is very insightful, but by pointing a finger at the left he is only covering half of the equation.



The truth is that the Joker is all of us.

We so desperately want to blame someone else for our problems and for the problems of society as a whole, and in many cases it is quite true that “the other side” is made up of really bad guys.

But what we don’t realize is that “our side” is often made up of really bad guys too.

By pointing out the depravity of the other side, that does not make us the good guys. We can see examples of this in the world of politics all the time. A politician can give endless speeches denouncing a certain practice, but then if he votes for a bill that specifically funds the practice that he denounced, in the end he has as much blood on his hands as all of the other politicians.

It is certainly true that “Joker” is a bloody movie, but our society as a whole is absolutely drenched in blood. We are deeply obsessed with ourselves, but we are seething with hate toward others. We are always wanting more of everything, but no matter how much we get it is never enough. Americans are unhappier than they have ever been before, and “deaths of despair” are at an all-time high.

And what do we do with our sociopaths?

We send them to Washington to represent us.

How long can we possibly keep traveling down this road?

How long will be too long?

Among those that I regularly interact with, there is an increasing realization that time is running out for our nation.

The book is about to close on the late great United States of America, but most Americans have absolutely no idea that this is about to happen.

My wife and I were recently sent a dream by a friend named Joanie Stahl, and when I read it I thought that it really speaks to where we are as a country right now, and so I got her permission to share it with all of you…

In the 2nd week of September I had a dream. I am not sure what day it was exactly but I know for sure that it was the 2nd week of September. Here is what I dreamed.

DREAM

In the dream I saw myself in a car in the passenger seat. The man that is with me in my dreams (mostly), was driving. He pulled up to a very horrible looking house. He did not park in front of it, but next door to it. He got out of the car and we got out. Not knowing what was happening, I followed him to that hideous looking house. The front yard was large but no grass, only dirt, and very dead weeds that were sparse, and so dead they were pale yellow. The dirt was so dry that it was hard, rocky and dusty. Nothing at all was alive around the house. Only dead, ugly things.

The house was like a shack, very ugly, dark moldy looking wood. Every square inch of it was depressing and dark. The windows were covered with an ugly drape, that was more like a sheet or blanket. I followed the man to the front door, and he knocked, and then opened it. I followed him inside, and it was so dark, so depressing that it made me physically sick to my being as I stood there taking it all in.

There was no light in there, just a dim gray hue, and everything in there, the furniture and kitchen items were nothing short of being so old it deserved to go to the garbage heap. Everything was old, filthy, broken and there was a feeling of great sadness in it, great depression and a grievous darkness. I just wanted to leave. Then the man I was with turned to leave and he walked out of the house, and for some reason, I stood looking at everything in that horribly sad, dark house that was full of sorrow and even a sense of death.

I turned to leave and then shut the door behind me, and saw the man waiting for me in the street by the car. As I left I looked at the dead dirt, and dead weeds that were more than twice dead. I went out into the street and gave it one more look and wondered about it. I then woke up.

End of Dream

That following Friday my husband was home, and since he is new to this area that I grew up in, he asked about all the neighborhoods nearer to the ocean which is in and near our neighborhood. We live in an apartment, but just a few blocks away are fabulous coastal homes. I told him that I would give him a tour of the area.

I took him to a street I have always known about, but never had any reason to visit, even as a child and through the years. It is a very expensive area full of million dollar homes. In fact, that entire pocket is reserved for the exclusive rich. But I thought I would let him see it. As we turned down the street and driving very slowly to take in the beauty of the magnificent homes and views, I could not believe my eyes. I yelled out, “Stop the car!” My husband stopped the car, and there it was. That house I dreamed about. I was in awe because it was exactly as I had seen it in my dreams to the very detail, even the depressing, shabby sheet as a curtain in the window.

I was speechless. My husband said, “What, what?” I said, “Jonathan! You see that house! I just dreamed of that house a few nights ago, and it is exactly as I saw it to every inch of detail. He said, “Whoa, look at the address…it is 2020!” We both sat there staring at it, as it was sandwiched in between the most gorgeous homes you can imagine and I wondered about it, because I have never seen it before in my life. It was such a vivid picture of what I believe God was showing me what this next year is going to be. I did not sense at all that it was personal either. But a view of what is to come.

That horrible house inbedded between all the gorgeous, stellar homes I believe represented this coming year as I said. The imagery and feelings and what I saw speak to it.

Of course Joanie is not the only one that is sounding the alarm.

Over the past few months, my wife and I have felt an urgency like we have never felt before. We have watched the elements of “the perfect storm” coming together, but meanwhile most of the country still appears to be sleeping.

Why can’t more people understand the signs of the times?

Is it because they don’t want to see them?

Back in August, our friend Marty Breeden sent us a very alarming dream that really shook him up. In this particular dream, a great storm is rapidly approaching, but most people are completely oblivious…

August 9, 2019

I had a Very vivid dream of being at a beach.

The beach was full of people playing in the waters and also on the beach itself.

As everyone else was playing, I recall looking out over the ocean.

I saw in the distance a large storm gathering.

I was IMMEDIATELY struck by the size of this storm!

As I looked back over the people they seemed totally oblivious to this coming storm!

I then ran to the shore as quickly as I could to get a better look and the storm had GROWN MASSIVELY and I could see the swirling Blue, Gray and Black clouds and it was coming DIRECTLY for us!

Now this may seem insignificant, but I feel it’s not.

I knew I was going to need some supplies for myself and others.

I ran back to my room and tried to gather a few things.

I found a large fixed blade knife that I knew would be useful.

It was a Military knife.

(I know this because I have one of these KABAR knives, I think this is HIGHLY significant because it represents our Military!)

However, I realized the blade was broke off at the handle…

COMPLETELY broken in half!

I ran back outside for one more look and the storm was upon us…

MUCH FASTER than I or ANYONE could have anticipated!

It hit with the FORCE OF A HURRICANE…

As best I could see, no one else seemed to notice it was even coming and they were caught in the very midst of it!!

I awoke…..

My friends, without being too dramatic, I can tell you that the storm clouds of Armeggedon are gathering on the horizon, and soon many will hear the hoofbeats of the “4 Horseman of the Apocalypse”!

PREPARE!!!

I know that I have laid a lot of heavy stuff on you in this article.

The goal of my articles is never to cause fear. Instead, we want to understand what is coming so that we can be prepared to fulfill the purpose for why we were put on this planet at this precise moment in history.

You were born for such a time as this, and a date with destiny awaits.