The Border Is Beyond Broken

Mexico warns that a caravan of over 20,000 Central Americans is heading towards the U.S. Border.

Meanwhile, Arizona Central reports, “U.S. Border Patrol officials in Arizona said they have started releasing migrant families from their custody into the streets of Yuma because processing centers can’t cope with the large numbers of arriving families and minors. Additionally, Princeton Policy Advisors researcher Steven Kopits projects that in 2019, there will be up to 500,000 illegal aliens at the southern border who successfully cross into the U.S. undetected by Border Patrol agents.”

“This year, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Catch and Release policy — whereby border crossers and illegal aliens are readily released from federal custody into the interior of the U.S. — is on track to release roughly 434,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the country by the end of the year. This projection is based on current estimates that more than 36,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released from DHS custody every month since the beginning of the year,” reported Breitbart News.

Alarms are going off as the USA tumbles headlong beyond the breaking point.

As the surge continues to be unmanageable, Trump’s warning that the borders will be closed sets up yet another fight with Congress as another partial government shutdown could begin soon if negotiations continue to stall.

Alex Jones breaks down how, according to the commissioner of Customs & Border Protection, America’s immigration system is at a breaking point as illegal aliens flood across the border and the government releases them into American cities as catch and release thrives. This is the UN’s plan to break our southern border.