The Border Wall Fight Just Got To The Supreme Court

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court for clearance to begin constructing 100 miles of fencing through drug-smuggling corridors along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Friday request comes after U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam forbade the administration from using $2.5 billion in military funds for border wall construction. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the administration’s request to stay that ruling while litigation continued on July 3.

“The practical significance of the decision below for the government’s drug-interdiction efforts would weigh strongly in favor of further review,” the government’s stay application to the high court reads.

“The decision prevents the Department of Defense from taking steps to support the Department of Homeland Security that the acting secretary of defense determined to be ‘necessary in the national interest’ to stanch the flow of illegal drugs across the southern border,” it adds.

Read more



Alex Jones breaks down how the far-left fringes of the Democrat Party are pushing to become mainstream, by any means necessary, even if it means eating their own allies. The current course for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to feast upon: Nancy Pelosi.