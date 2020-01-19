The Camp Northam Police State Trap

The left’s preparations and tactics to label law-abiding U.S. citizens as domestic terrorists for Virginia’s 2nd Amendment Rally are trickling out.

Camp Northam, as it will be known if those wielding the responsibility of the Constitution reject their oaths and embrace leftist totalitarianism and controlled opposition, maybe a trap.

As Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase warned on her Facebook page:

I want you to be aware of how we are being set up. Does the Patriot Act ring a bell? Does the National Defense Authorization Act ring a bell?

If people show up wearing any kind of uniform, patch or other symbol on their clothing signifying they belong to a militia and something goes wrong, you could/will be held as a domestic terrorist. If anyone steps out of line, all it takes is one person, it may even be a government plant….if that plant does anything to disrupt the rally, you could/will be arrested as a domestic terrorist……

Anyone who has ever related to the 3%er’s, a militia, or just belonged to any Patriot group…the groundwork has been laid to brand you as a domestic terrorist.

Add to Senator Chase’s warning that a map of the protest grounds was released and shows only one entrance for the thousands of Virginia protesters expected at the rally.

Robert Evans, writing for Bellingcat, was made aware that an individual with the poster ID “6RuLcY2g” claims to be a Richmond cop working the event, and announces that he will be “taking questions”.

He then posted a picture of his badge which does match that of a Richmond police badge. He then proceeds to inform anons with actionable intelligence about the looming event at Camp Northam. He notes that there will be “probably 600-700” officers in attendance, tells them to “expect double barriers” around the event area, and even warns his fellow channers to “watch out for glow in the darks.”

Anons repeatedly ask him if he intends to “stand down”, and accuse him of having ties to the “Mossad” and “ADL” (essentially accusing him of working for the Jewish cabal they believe exists). Another user asks him detailed questions about how the police might respond to the crowd. He answers all these questions with a fair amount of detail, noting that “Mossad and ADL don’t like people like me” and admitting that there are not enough police to stop the crowd if it gets out of control.

There is also conflicting information regarding Antifa’s presence. A spokesperson known as James for the Richmond-based Antifa Seven Hills claims that they will march with the 2nd Amendment supporters because, “I think it’s been pretty important for us to focus on the fact that gun control in America has a legacy of racist enforcement,” an Antifa Seven Hills spokesperson called James, a self-identified anarchist who withheld his real name for fear of getting doxxed, told Vice.

“Like taking guns away from black people, because black people were perceived as a threat to property and the sanctity of the state.” While other Antifa members claim they won’t even be there. But I call BS. We have already seen the Soros-linked army of Communism used numerous times by the left to corral and identify patriotic Americans.

