Why Montenegro In Nato Is A Bad Idea

On March 27, a surprisingly empty U.S. Senate voted to support the accession of the tiniest of countries, Montenegro, into NATO.

There were so few in Senate that the standing Quorum rule was overturned for the vote.

The only two dissenting voices were Senators Lee and Paul.

Later this week, a final vote will be held that would pave the way for full U.S. support for NATO membership.

The Neocons had a field day in the Senate, barely taking Senator Rand Paul’s protestations seriously.

In the previous week, Paul had been accused of “working for Putin”, this time they warned it was vital that a “stern message” be sent to Russia that the USA means business, “… after all” they said, “Russia invades countries.”

What’s the game plan?

Montenegro, a Balkan country nestled along a narrow strip of beaches along its Adriatic coastline, is of no military value in terms of available resources.

“NATO needs them and they need us” say the Neocons.

The tiny Montenegro boasts an army of 850 souls equipped with eight armored personnel carriers and six Navy boats.

A military superpower.

Nevertheless, its accession to NATO can become the red line that will edge the world closer to World War Three.

Montenegro borders Serbia, Russia’s historical ally.

Do we really want to apply pressure to the same neurologic stress point again?

We saw what happened in 1914.

Only this time, it will be a full-scale World Thermonuclear War, a real global suicide.

If the United States draws Montenegro into a military alliance, what will happen if Russia does the same with America’s neighbors?

Russian missiles in Cuba, for example?

Can the world survive a new Caribbean Crisis?

Isn’t one Ukraine enough?

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the USG tries to draw Russia into an open confrontation.

Back in June 2014, NATO’s foreign ministers met in Brussels and agreed to offer Georgia, one of former Soviet Republics, a “substantive package” to help it come closer to NATO.

Reports at the time indicated that NATO members were split on the question of expansion, generally, and on Georgia’s membership in particular.

Now, it’s Montenegro’s turn.

Montenegro is a small, but strategically important country.

Its NATO membership would be an open provocation to Russia and it seems that’s exactly what some NATO members are worried about.

Analysts say NATO members are worried about granting, or being perceived as granting, security guarantees that could quickly be tested by Russia.

Back in July 2014, Liana Fix, an associate fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told AP “The conflict over Ukraine has made it clear to them at NATO they have to be careful, both about security commitments and credibility.”

Extrapolating this statement to Montenegro, what would happen, hypothetically speaking, if NATO granted Montenegro their membership action plan but didn’t defend them if something happened, what does it say about NATO’s credibility?

Behind the scenes lies a far larger issue: The question is, how much insecurity would you add to the alliance versus how much security would you bring to the alliance?

The upcoming Senate vote does make a big difference to world’s stability.

Vote against Montenegro joining NATO.

Make American democracy great again!