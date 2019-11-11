The Cartel State Ignored By DHS

Drugs are continuing to pour across America’s southern border.

Nevertheless, according to immigration analyst Steven Kopits, “The ‘illegal’ population of the U.S. (if we include asylum seekers in that group) will have increased by 550,000 in FY 2019.”

In the 2019 fiscal year, San Diego, California Border Patrol agents arrested a historic number of non-Mexican illegals.

Meanwhile, the murder rate in Mexico ascended by 33% from 2017 to 2018 and has continued to climb in 2019 by 10% while cartel-fueled opioid deaths are climbing beyond 70,000 dead Americans per-year.

The Cartels run Mexico, as was highly evident after all of their law enforcement and military might was ultimately powerless when it came to holding El Chapo’s son in custody.