The Censorship Dam Is Breaking! More Doctors Speak Out

Infowars presents another powerful Banned.video montage of America’s Frontline Doctors speaking out against Big Tech censorship and the massive coronavirus cover-up.

This time, Dr. Lisa Koche, MD is speaking out about COVID-19, internet censorship and the true benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

Spread the word!

Dr. Lisa Koche, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field.

She graduated from Emory University medical school in 1996 and is affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Banned.video has preserved the original White Coat Conference that has been banned by most social media sites. Watch Below!

