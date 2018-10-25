‘The Conners’ Without Roseanne Barr Drops 25 Percent From Series’ Debut

The ratings for the second episode of the “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners,” without Roseanne Barr, dropped 25 percent in viewers from last week’s series’ debut.

The ABC network was up against Game 1 World Series coverage on Fox and scored a 1.7 rating among adults ages 18-49 with 7.9 million viewers, according to the Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

Last night’s show not only dropped in viewership but was down 29 percent in the coveted age demographic from the series’ premiere numbers — which earned a 2.3 rating in the key demo and 10.56 million people watching.

