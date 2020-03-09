The Coronavirus Test Kit Indoctrination

As civilization careens headlong into the nightmare scenario of the awakening reality of the coronavirus, one fact is abundantly clear today.

We cannot know the status of the outbreak if we do not know the status of the outbreak, meaning knowing the full extent of those with the coronavirus in your local area remains a mystery as long as test kits are in short supply.

Given the history of the media’s unrelenting attacks on the Trump administration, how can anyone truly know how the response is going?

Even after Vice President Mike Pence promised 1.5 million tests and President Trump has pushed an all hands on deck approach.

Especially during an election year when the left’s leading candidates are a Democratic socialist and a deteriorating senile career politician.

Turbo Force is back! Boost your energy and focus with powerful, time-tested ingredients today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Top 10 Reasons NOT to Vote for Bernie Sanders

Top 10 Reasons NOT to Vote for Bernie Sanders

U.S. News
Comments
A Historic Week For Stupidity

A Historic Week For Stupidity

U.S. News
Comments

DC Priest Who Shook 500 Hands at Communion Has Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Journalist Suspended by Twitter After Exposing Carlos Maza’s Wealth Hypocrisy

U.S. News
comments

Hate Hoax: Black Woman Carves “White Pride” Into Sidewalk Outside Black-Owned Gym

U.S. News
comments

Comments