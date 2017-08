Dan Love, BLM Special Agent, is a name the government has worked very hard to conceal.

His criminal actions, now coming to light, were hidden from the jury in the retrial of 4 men in the Bunkerville trial.

David Knight interviews the wife of one of the defendants about the judge’s attempt to rig the SECOND trial of the defendants.

It’s a clear case of political persecution and, like Sheriff Arpaio’s case, sets a dangerous precedent for everyone.