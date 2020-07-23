The COVID-19 Testing Hoax Is About To Go Mainstream

Alex Jones discovers a frequent accusation about COVID tests being spread on social media.

Many Americans are claiming they are receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis without even being tested.

With false positives sometimes making up as high as 60% of tests, labs only reporting positive cases and the counting of probable cases as actual cases, the astronomical phony numbers we are currently seeing do not reflect reality.

