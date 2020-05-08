The architect of the lockdown violated his own lockdown, while experts warn 1.4 million people will die of untreated TB because of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, even in lockdown, boat migrants continue to enter the country in record numbers.

Pubs closed, borders open!

Please share this video: https://youtu.be/ScPTpy0wBDc

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

1996 Court Filing Corroborates Biden Accuser's Claim She Was Harassed

1996 Court Filing Corroborates Biden Accuser’s Claim She Was Harassed

Hot News
Comments
James Comey Tells Deep State to Keep Fighting in Cryptic Tweet After Flynn Victory

James Comey Tells Deep State to Keep Fighting in Cryptic Tweet After Flynn Victory

Hot News
Comments

Report: Suicide Rise from Lockdowns to Kill More than Coronavirus in Australia

Hot News
comments

Pointless Celebrities Call For World To ‘Not Return To Normal’; ‘Radical Transformation’ Of Economies

Hot News
comments

Professor Lockdown’s Mistress is a Pro-Greta Virtue Signaling Lefty

Hot News
comments

Comments