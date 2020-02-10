The Dawn Of Race Specific Biowarfare Is Upon Us

For decades the Chicoms have targeted specific demographics of their own population for a culling.

It is known as “The Balance.”

400 million births were prevented by the Chinese government, the majority of them girls.

The negative social consequences resulting from this policy was staggering.

Infanticide became commonplace, now, demographics reveal that there are millions more military-age men than women.

In order to achieve “The Balance,” did the Chinese release a race-specific bioweapon to eliminate a demographic that is no longer useful to the Chinese Century model?

