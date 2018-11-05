"The Dead Vote Democrat:" Ted Cruz Burns Jim Carrey

After comedian Jim Carrey depicted Ted Cruz as a “vampire,” the senator said that couldn’t be the case because “vampires are dead” and “everyone knows the dead vote Democrat.”

“Hollywood liberals all in for Beto,” Cruz tweeted in response to Carrey. “But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat…”

Carrey was showcasing his latest artwork in which he depicted the Texas senator as a vampire melting away in the sunlight after his challenger, Beto O’Rourke, pulls a curtain.

Interestingly, a “celebrity homes” web site features the comedian’s residences in Los Angeles and New York City, but doesn’t show him owning anything in Texas.

That, in a nutshell, encapsulates the entire Beto O’Rourke campaign. While he’s courted the coastal elites – and cashed fat checks from Hollywood celebs – Beto has neglected a majority of Texan voters, according to national media.

“Somewhere along the line, the rock-concert crowds and record-setting fundraising and JFK comparisons obscured a basic contradiction between Beto O’Rourke the national heartthrob and Beto O’Rourke the Texas heretic,” wrote Politico. “While the coastal media’s narrative emphasized his appeals to common ground, framing him as an Obamaesque post-partisan figure, the candidate himself tacked unapologetically leftward.”

“…But it likely stunted his growth among a more important demographic: Texans.”

