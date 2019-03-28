The Death Of The Green New Deal Madness

The Green New Deal finally landed its impossible 100 trillion tax dollar country, killing behemoth on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Its main sponsor, freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, had set the table at a committee meeting previous to the Senate vote.

Flailing around with Betoesque zeal, AOC passionately pretended to have a grip on the science of climate change.

Even Cortez’s asthma claims fell short.

Fox Business host Charles Payne cited several studies including a Columbia University study from 2013 that stated cockroach and mouse allergens are more common in lower income housing and neighborhoods.

Also countering her claim was a New York Times study from 2003 in which social workers said they encountered furniture and carpets covered in dust in the Bronx and Harlem.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel sprung the vote on the reluctant Democrats, some of which, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Angus King of Maine sided with the Republicans by voting no while 43 of the Democrats hid behind procedure by merely voting present.

A show of cold feet amongst Senate Democrat Presidential candidates with zero guts to back up the madness of Cortez who blamed McConnell for the resounding defeat in a tweet.

In the end, AOC’s United Nation’s, Agenda 2030 climate change scheme known as the Green New Deal was voted down with 0 Yeas, and 57 Nays.

Better luck next time AOC; if there is a next time.