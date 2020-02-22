The Democratic Immigration Plan To Destroy America

It’s called The New Way Forward Act. The legislation spearheaded by the squad and Illinois representative Jesus Garcia would have American taxpayers pay to have violent deported illegal aliens flown back into the interior of the United States. Foreign child molesters and murderers are VIPs to the Democratic party, subsidized by our hard-earned tax dollars. HR 5383 is an abomination and a complete insult to American citizens. American Taxpayers already shell out billions annually for public assistance and service programs as the Democratic candidates continue to pander to the illegals.

The Hill reported, “The costs of illegal immigration are comprehensive. Even after deducting the $19 billion in taxes paid by illegal immigrants, the 12.5 million of them living in the country results in a $116 billion burden on the economy and taxpayers each year. About two-thirds of this amount is absorbed by local and state taxpayers, who are often the least unable to share the costs.”

“One of the major drivers of the increasing costs is the 4.2 million children of migrants, who automatically become American citizens. Taxpayers are indeed on the hook for over $45 billion in state and federal education spending annually, not to mention the added burden of increased social welfare dollars. Much of the almost $30 billion in medical and assistance funding is sparked by the fact that noncitizen families in the United States are twice as likely to receive welfare payments than native born families.”

After years of terror attacks and having their hands tied by the EU, Great Britain is following the United States lead. As Sputnik reports, “The United Kingdom will bar entrance to non-English speaking migrants and unskilled overseas workers, according to a post-Brexit immigration plan presented by the government. Under the new plan migrants willing to work in Britain must speak English and have an offer of a skilled job. This will earn them 50 points, but to be able to work in UK they need to have 70, with points being rewarded for having qualifications, working in a sector where there is shortage of workers, or having a PhD in a subject relevant to the job.”

But tanking Democrat Candidate Joe Biden would have us all believe that any concern we might have about our disappearing tax dollars is bizarre.

