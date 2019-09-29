That was a pre lap band backslider Jerry Nadler told America during Bill CLinton’s impeachment after Clinton lied under oath. Fast forward to today and the Democrats are hypocrisy incarnate.

How many Americans were duped by Burbank, California’s Adam Schiff, the chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence intent to mislead the American people about the Executive office? If Schiff doesn’t resign, as President Trump has suggested, Schiff himself should be impeached. How many Americans with the collusion of the mockingbird media actually think that what Schiff read was the truth?

Meanwhile the Gateway Pundit reports, “…the alleged whistleblower complaint against President Trump was declassified and released to the public. Rep. Mark Meadows revealed the partisan CIA whistleblower was wrong when he wrote in his report that State Department official Ulrich Brechbuhlwas on the call with the Ukrainian president.” He wasn’t.

The partisan CIA whistleblower was also in error when he insisted in his report the phone call transcript between Trump and Zelensky did not contain anything “remotely sensitive.” It did.

And the partisan CIA whistleblower claimed President Trump threatened the Ukrainian president to play ball or he would withhold US assistance to his country….this was another lie. The Ukrainian government did not know the US had suspended aid to the country until ONE MONTH after the call.”

Then there are the Democrats who committed the very quid pro quo of which they are accusing President Trump. This is what quid pro quo actually looks like as Hot Air reported:

“Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) wrote a letter to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, expressing concern at the closing of four investigations they said were critical to the Mueller probe. In the letter, they implied that their support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine was at stake. Describing themselves as ‘strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine,’ the Democratic senators declared, ‘We have supported [the] capacity-building process and are disappointed that some in Kyiv appear to have cast aside these [democratic] principles to avoid the ire of President Trump,’ before demanding Lutsenko ‘reverse course and halt any efforts to impede cooperation with this important investigation. So, it’s okay for Democratic senators to encourage Ukraine to investigate Trump, but it’s not okay for the president to allegedly encourage Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden?'”

Ultimately, this renewed effort of yet another impeachment debacle falls in the lap of the media outlets spewing anti Trump propaganda 24/7. Because the CIA deep state “whistleblower” relied on their bogus reports and articles to stitch together his or her third party claims. Which also means he or she isn’t technically a whistleblower by definition at all, because they had no direct knowledge.

The whole thing is a shameful scam. This is the Deep State and their six ways from Sunday flexing their corruption. And in its wake, a Democratic Party that as a whole has acted with impeachable tyranny, hijacking the levers of government to exact revenge for the impeachment of Bill Clinton and the failure of Hillary Clinton’s bid for totalitarian control.

But America is fed up. They want heads to roll. The time for real Americans to march on Washington is drawing nigh.