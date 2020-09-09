The Democratic Plan To Seize Total Power Exposed

President Trump is taking fire from all sides as he continues to reassure the country that he won’t stop fighting.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s faction of power-hungry New World Order goons is wargaming how to take power even if Trump is reelected.

As Jamie White reports, “A far-left coalition war-gamed several post-election ‘apocalyptic’ scenarios in case Democrat candidate Joe Biden lost to President Trump, predicting that Infowars would get involved by doxxing Joe Biden electors and linking 88 of these electors to Soros and 14 to child sex trafficking.”

All of this as professional sleazeball Michael Cohen, who is on house arrest due to tax evasion and campaign violations, attempts to tarnish the President’s image and Biden doubles down on his lies utilizing the Democrats m.o. that the public is too stupid to know the difference.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!