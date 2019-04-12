The Dictionary Adds 'White Fragility'

One of strangest developments in today’s Internet culture is how website dictionaries, which one might presume to be objective, have dabbled in “woke” leftist politics as a way of drawing clicks.

USA Today reporter Jessica Guynn, who explains that her job is to explore how the digital world can “amplify bias and widen disparities,” delighted in reporting how the term “white fragility” has been added to dictionaries as a result of racial discussions on social media.

Sociologist Robin Di Angelo, one in the endless line of perpetually bored, arrogant and/or ignorant “experts” on race, coined the term “white fragility” in 2011. It was overlooked initially (and for good reason: It’s stupid). But naturally, it has picked up steam along with the political career of Donald Trump. After Trump won the presidency in 2016, the Oxford Dictionaries put the term on its short list for word of the year. Last week, it was added to Dictionary.com, defined as “the tendency among members of the dominant white cultural group to have a defensive, wounded, angry, or dismissive response to evidence of racism.”

For the love of God. Really?

Read more



Owen Shroyer issues this emergency warning: if former President Obama is found guilty of coordinating a massive spy operation against then Presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 and prior, droves of his loyal supporters and blind followers will most definitely take to the streets across America in protest.