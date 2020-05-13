Fred Perry is trending in the UK because a few people got upset that the clothing company used 100 per cent non-white models in a tweet.

This prompted a massive backlash from ‘woke’ white leftists screaming “racism.”

Give me a break. The UK is 87% white.

If Fred Perry Nigeria had used all white models for a tweet, they’d be furiously signing petitions.

If the face of Fred Perry South Africa had been a white dude, they’d all be screeching about “white supremacy.”

