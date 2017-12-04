The DOJ has been investigating the FBI for 11 months

Hold-up on the criticism folks. Three important statements today from the DOJ, FBI and OIG indicate there have been ongoing investigations and reviews of conduct within the upper tiers of leadership within the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Given the nature of the leaked IG investigation to the Washington Post and New York times; surrounding apex investigator and deputy head of counterintelligence at the FBI Peter Strzok; and accepting the direct approach of President Trump in his tweets toward that revelation; and adding the layer of Intel Chairman Devin Nunes threatening to file ‘contempt of congress charges‘; there is every indication something is about to break – very soon.

(L-R) Attorney General Jeff Sessions – FBI Director Christopher Wray

“[The allegations] if proven to be true, would raise serious questions of public trust. I look forward to receiving the Inspector General’s report. We will ensure that anyone who works on any investigation in the Department of Justice does so objectively and free from bias or favoritism.” “My job is to restore confidence in the Department of Justice in all aspects of our work and I intend to do so. As such, I have directed that the FBI Director review the information available on this and other matters and promptly make any necessary changes to his management and investigative teams consistent with the highest professional standards.” ~ Attorney General Jeff Sessions “When the FBI first learned of the allegations, the employees involved were immediately reassigned, consistent with practices involving employee matters.” ~ FBI Spokesperson

Here’s the critical OIG statement:

“The January 2017 statement issued by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announcing its review of allegations regarding various actions of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 electionstated that the OIG review would, among other things, consider whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations and that we also would include issues that might arise during the course of the review. The OIG has been reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.” ~ Justice Department Office of the Inspector General

What the OIG statement is saying is that for 11 months the Dept of Justice OIG office has been investigating the politicization within the DOJ and FBI and deciding if the actions, or lack of action, was driven by the political ideology of the participants therein.

I was not aware this investigation was taking place, were you?

Apparently the DOJ-OIG is close to “reporting its findings.”

It would be prudent to withhold negative opinion of AG Sessions and FBI Director Wray until we can see the outcome of the Inspector General findings – which will, given the duration of the investigation, likely be a very lengthy and extensive report.

All of a sudden the recent FBI leaks to the Washington Post and New York Times make more sense. All of the embedded political agents within the DOJ and FBI are quite possibly about to be exposed. This would explains a lot of the current activity and visible angst from within the participants of the professional administrative state.

This year-long OIG investigation could possibly explain a great deal of the current headlines on all sides of the DC spectrum. The black hats are on the cusp of being exposed.

And if we needed further proof of how close to the surface this final conclusion is to happening…. check out the Black Hat unified tweeting today in advance of this Investigator General report:

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”

Me (June 8, 2017) pic.twitter.com/OZ1ZiBrMNL — James Comey (@Comey) December 3, 2017

The FBI is in “tatters”? No. The only thing in tatters is the President’s respect for the rule of law. The dedicated men and women of the FBI deserve better. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) December 4, 2017

Nope. Not letting this go. The FBI’s reputation is not in “tatters”. It’s composed of the same dedicated men and women who have always worked there and who do a great, apolitical job. You’ll find integrity and honesty at FBI headquarters and not at 1600 Penn Ave right now — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 3, 2017

Smoke em’ if you got em’… this is about to get REALLY INTERESTING.