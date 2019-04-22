The DOJ Must Act Now

Image Credits: flickr, skippy.

How do the globalists continue to sell their plan against humanity to a populist uprising that is completely fed up?

The release of the Mueller report reveals, in all of its naked truth, an enemy conspiracy arrogantly intending on ending the will of the voters of the United States of America.

Infowars has endured the attacks, but those with the power must act now.

The tables must be turned on those responsible for spying on President Trump and covering up the paper trail of obstruction of Justice by Hillary Clinton and her lackeys in the Deep State.


Related Articles

Churches Have Become The #1 Target For Hate Attacks – An Average Of 105 Every Single Month

Churches Have Become The #1 Target For Hate Attacks – An Average Of 105 Every Single Month

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Moves Swiftly to Arrest Alleged Member Of United Constitutional Patriots Who Helped Catch Illegals

FBI Moves Swiftly to Arrest Alleged Member Of United Constitutional Patriots Who Helped Catch Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

Avenatti Accused of Stealing Almost $2 Million From Girlfriend of NBA Player

U.S. News
comments

‘Soylent Green’? State Poised to Legalize Human Composting

U.S. News
comments

5-Year-Old Boy Shows ‘Real Signs of Recovery’ Following Mall of America Attack

U.S. News
comments

Comments