The DOJ Must Act Now

How do the globalists continue to sell their plan against humanity to a populist uprising that is completely fed up?

The release of the Mueller report reveals, in all of its naked truth, an enemy conspiracy arrogantly intending on ending the will of the voters of the United States of America.

Infowars has endured the attacks, but those with the power must act now.

The tables must be turned on those responsible for spying on President Trump and covering up the paper trail of obstruction of Justice by Hillary Clinton and her lackeys in the Deep State.