Alex Jones breaks down the collectivization of your existence.

 


Related Articles

As More Americans Fail Drug Tests, Employers Turn to Refugees

As More Americans Fail Drug Tests, Employers Turn to Refugees

Globalism
Comments
Seasonal workers paid nothing for months' work

Seasonal workers paid nothing for months’ work

Globalism
Comments

France’s Le Pen Says the EU ‘will die’, Globalists to be Defeated

Globalism
Comments

Minister: Greece Won’t Take Back Refugees from Northern Europe

Globalism
Comments

Judge Sides With Trump Administration, Refuses To Block Travel Ban

Globalism
Comments

Comments