Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The Elite Want You Collectivized!
Social programming used to conquer and divide the American public
Jon Bowne
| Infowars.com -
March 27, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones breaks down the collectivization of your existence.
Related Articles
As More Americans Fail Drug Tests, Employers Turn to Refugees
Globalism
Comments
Seasonal workers paid nothing for months’ work
Globalism
Comments
France’s Le Pen Says the EU ‘will die’, Globalists to be Defeated
Globalism
Comments
Minister: Greece Won’t Take Back Refugees from Northern Europe
Globalism
Comments
Judge Sides With Trump Administration, Refuses To Block Travel Ban
Globalism
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.