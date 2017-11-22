The End of Angela Merkel: Chancellor’s Fall From Top 'To Come Quickly’

Angela Merkel’s long reign at the top of German politics is very nearly at an end, according to a senior member of the country’s Green party.

Hans-Christian Ströbele, who helped co-found the party that would become the Greens in the 1980s, said he could not envisage the Chancellor staying in her role for much longer.

Despite her best attempts to secure a fourth term as Chancellor, Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) suffered heavy losses in September’s elections, and she has failed to cobble together a so-called Jamaica alliance with the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP).

