The Endgame? Humanity Exterminated

The Club of Rome. The Council On Foreign Relations. Bilderberg. The United Nations. Agenda 2030.

The furthering of the Chinese Century. The elimination of humanity so that a chosen few may merge with machines and attain immortality.

It isn’t a conspiracy theory and it isn’t some unattainable billionaire’s dream anymore.

It has become our collective reality.

Share this video with those that are unaware, because the psychotic elitist plan is best explained in their own words and writings.

Bill Gates to Fund Quarantine Surveillance Research

UN Panicking Over US Funding Cut to "Irreplaceable" W.H.O.

