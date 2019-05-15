The ‘Equality Act’ Is a Danger to American Women

Image Credits: Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Where are the voices of the Women’s March fighting for women’s rights and #MeToo champions fighting against sexual exploitation and harassment?

Conservative women and radical feminists are calling on Congress to protect women’s safety and dignity from the dangers of the deceptively-named “Equality Act” slated to be voted on this week.

Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alliance Defending Freedom put it best: “The ‘Equality Act’ doesn’t erase discrimination, it erases women.” Some are calling this legislation the Female Erasure Act.

Alex Jones and Paul Joseph Watson watch and analyze a video out of Iran that shows a screaming woman being dragged away and arrested by police for not wearing her hijab – the same hijab that many ‘feminists,’ especially across the West, regard as a sign of sexual equality and cultural liberty.


