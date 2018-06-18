The EU is about to destroy the Internet and no one seems to care.

Article 13 will ban memes, force websites to police every upload and force you to pay a tax for posting a link.

We have to stop this. The vote is this week.

Please share this critical video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7t4J-q09ik

SAVE YOUR INTERNET – DELETE ARTICLE 13: https://saveyourinternet.eu/act-now/

