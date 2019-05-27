The EU Wants Your Sovereignty

President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker wants you to know that he is your supreme leader.

According to Juncker, your belief in your country is idiotic, your pride in your heritage, whatever that may be…racist.

You are smaller than the lowliest creature on planet Earth if you don’t succumb to Jean Claude Juncker’s EU globalist domination.

Because in an era of illogical Nazi hysteria, it only makes sense that a son of a Nazi and a son in law of a Nazi sympathizer overwhelmingly dominate all facets of your existence.


