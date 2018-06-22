Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The FBI Has Been Caught Staging Terror Attacks
Shadowy agency involved in some violent crimes
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
June 22, 2018
Comments
A huge number of the terrorists “foiled” by the FBI turn out to be assets.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
Americans Separated From Families For Marijuana Violations
Special Reports
Comments
Outlaw Morgan Gets Banned From Facebook
Special Reports
Comments
MUST SEE: Melania Trump Border Video
Special Reports
Comments
Did MTV Cut Jesus Out Of Chris Pratt’s Speech?
Special Reports
Comments
Rachel Maddow Pretends To Cry During Her Fake News Program
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.