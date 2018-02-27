The Future Is Now: Barbra Streisand Clones Pet Dog, ‘Different Personalities’

Liberal diva Barbra Streisand has successfully made two clones of her now-deceased pet dog.

The two clones of her Coton de Tulear dog were created from cells taken “from the mouth and stomach” of her 14-year-old dog Samantha, she told Variety.

Our new basket of adorables A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:25am PST

“They have different personalities,” Streisand said of the two clones, Miss Scarlet and Miss Violet.

“I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

As Infowars has reported, cloning pets is just the beginning of the ethical slippery slope that transhumanists believe will result in the merging of humans with machines.

But celebrities and governments are still moving ahead with the technology.

For example, Russia received clones of South Korean sniffing dogs for use as police canines in 2016.

“Animal cloning is not allowed everywhere,” RT reported in 2016. “In 2015, the EU Parliament banned the cloning of animals, including imports of their descendants. In a report, the EU Commission said that the health and welfare of clones were ‘adversely affected, often severely and with a fatal outcome.’”