The Future? Using Bitcoin To Archive Banned Internet Content

Derek Moore is getting the word out about using “blockchain” technology to archive content even if it’s been “banned.”

For example, Moore archived a transmission of The Alex Jones Show using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin that can now never be removed.

He split an audio file of the broadcast across 232 transactions and posted a final transaction that joins all 232 transactions together, which is then sent to a media viewer that reassembles all the data and sends the user a stream of the audio.

Derek joins Leo Zagami and Owen Shroyer on War Room to break down the process.

See Moore’s PowerPoint presentation detailing the intricacies of the master transaction here.