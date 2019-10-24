The Giant Schiff Storm That Threatens America

Well, it’s good to see Republicans aren’t going to take the Soviet-style secret impeachment inquiry proceedings led by Adam Schiff lying down.

Following the protest in the face of Schiff and company’s unnatural act, Democrats complained the secret hearing had been infiltrated by Russians utilizing the electronics carried in by the angered House Republicans.

To add to Schiff’s totalitarian twisting of our Republic’s mechanisms, House Democrats are threatening to use a rarely utilized provision in the annual Financial Services spending bill to put a hold on non-compliant Trump Administration officials paychecks.

As Roll Call reports, “Referred to as Section 713, that says any federal employee who “prohibits or prevents, or attempts or threatens to prohibit or prevent,” another official from communicating with lawmakers shouldn’t be paid during that time.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg and the mockingbird media are pushing their version of events behind closed doors, claiming that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor has explosive game-changing evidence to prove quid pro quo occurred.

In reality, Taylor is just another Democrat D.C. insider who flippantly texted about his anti-Trump perceptions with the U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland.

Taylor also downplayed the Joe Biden corruption investigation and the still-unsolved DNC Russian Hacking WikiLeaks connection to the Seth Rich Murder as conspiracy theories.

U.S. Ambassador to the EU Sondland responded to Taylor’s claims as “incorrect.”

House Democrats are proving they aren’t interested in doing the work of the American people and instead, they are behaving like attorneys addicted to frivolous litigation hell-bent on screwing the American people out of their duly elected President to bring the United States to a grinding halt and please their globalist masters.

