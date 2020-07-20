The Global Satanic Spiritual Attack

When America fully realizes a globalist satanic spiritual attack on everything they stand for is taking place, there will finally be change.

Until that day, the globalists will twist the populous to do their bidding according to their demands as statues of Jesus are defiled, historic European churches are burning down, exorcisms are at an all-time high, and the media scraps those stories because it would reveal far too much of the true New World Order agenda.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Three Afghan Migrants Arrested After Fatal Stabbing Aboard Bus in Sweden

Three Afghan Migrants Arrested After Fatal Stabbing Aboard Bus in Sweden

Europewars Redirect
Comments
Migrants Pour Across English Channel

Migrants Pour Across English Channel

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Germany Slams US Over Pipeline Sanctions

Globalism
comments

TikTok Fined in South Korea For Collecting Data of Children Without Parental Consent

Globalism
comments

Coin Shortage Strikes Walmart, Customers Required To Pay With Card At Self-Checkout

Globalism
comments

Comments