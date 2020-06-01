The Globalist Psyop Has Been Triggered

The many layers of the psyop onion are in play.

It is up to us to recognize how we are being manipulated.

Social media and every available minion for globalist propaganda is pushing the narrative that will ultimately plunge America into violent chaos.

Everything we are being fed must be analyzed to uncover the globalist directives. As the National Guard and law officers ratchet up their enforcement. A section of the population blinded by hatred with zero regard for the civil society they are rejecting must be dealt with.

