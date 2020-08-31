THE GREAT RESET: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump

Michael Matt, editor of The Remnant newspaper, examines COVID-19 statistics mainstream media refuses to cover in this detailed report.

TheRemnantVideo YouTube channel explains, “Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit that Covid offers them a rare opportunity to reset the world economy, population control, global commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to ‘reorder,’ ‘reimagine’ and fundamentally transform every aspect of life as we know it.”

Infowars has been exposing the globalist agenda and how they’ve used the coronavirus “pandemic” to usher in a new era of totalitarianism nobody could have predicted.

Check out this Greg Reese report to find out how the elite could use COVID-19 to establish their long-dreamed-of one world currency.

Possibly playing 4D chess with the Deep State, President Trump essentially privatized the Federal Reserve in March of 2020.

Learn more in another Infowars exclusive report:

