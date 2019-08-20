The Green New Deal: Less About Climate, More About Control

If someone asked you to describe the Green New Deal, what would you say?

According to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., it’s a “bold idea” that would “create millions of good-paying jobs” and help “rebuild communities in rural America that have been devastated.”

Oh, you thought the Green New Deal was all about fighting climate change? Well, think again.

Turns out it’s a green-glossed Trojan horse designed to increase government control over the economy.

Just ask Saikat Chakrabarti, chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the author of the deal. “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all,” Chakrabarti said. “We really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Just how much change would the Green New Deal bring to the economy? Put simply, it would bring it to its knees.

Read more