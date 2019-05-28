Wine auntism is the key to happiness, according to The Guardian’s “happiness expert.”

From The Guardian, “Women are happier without children or a spouse, says happiness expert”:

We may have suspected it already, but now the science backs it up: unmarried and childless women are the happiest subgroup in the population. And they are more likely to live longer than their married and child-rearing peers, according to a leading expert in happiness.

Yes, that’s what we all suspected. It really has a ring of truth to it!

Hay festival on Saturday, Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioural science at the London School of Economics, said the latest evidence showed that the traditional markers used to measure success did not correlate with happiness — particularly marriage and raising children.

“Married people are happier than other population subgroups, but only when their spouse is in the room when they’re asked how happy they are. When the spouse is not present: fucking miserable,” he said.

That means they’re happy when they’re with their spouse but still want something to complain about.

“We do have some good longitudinal data following the same people over time, but I am going to do a massive disservice to that science and just say: if you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother.” Men benefited from marriage because they “calmed down”, he said. “You take less risks, you earn more money at work, and you live a little longer. She, on the other hand, has to put up with that, and dies sooner than if she never married. The healthiest and happiest population subgroup are women who never married or had children,” he said.

Translation: single women lie about their happiness (and boost it artificially through anti-depressants and booze).



[…]Dolan’s latest book, Happy Ever After, cites evidence from the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), which compared levels of pleasure and misery in unmarried, married, divorced, separated and widowed individuals. The study found that levels of happiness reported by those who were married was higher than the unmarried, but only when their spouse was in the room. Unmarried individuals reported lower levels of misery than married individuals who were asked when their spouse was not present. […] “You see a single woman of 40, who has never had children — ‘Bless, that’s a shame, isn’t it? Maybe one day you’ll meet the right guy and that’ll change.’ No, maybe she’ll meet the wrong guy and that’ll change. Maybe she’ll meet a guy who makes her less happy and healthy, and die sooner.”

I’m sure it’s just pure coincidence this article came out just days after the New York Times caused a mass triggering by reporting just the opposite, namely that the data shows conservative religious women are the “happiest of all wives.”

The New York Times caused a mass triggering on Monday after publishing a report showing religious conservative women have the happiest marriages. https://t.co/Pm4rf3Nr7h — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 21, 2019

All you need to know the Guardian’s “expert” is full of s**t is to look at the skyrocketing use of anti-depressants among older white women and surging drug/alcohol/suicide related deaths of despair.

Marriage rates have been steadily falling over the past century and the same goes for divorce rates (which just recently peaked).

The Washington Post reported in December 2016 that white women are also now drinking themselves to death at record rates.

“Thirty-one percent of the women with a college degree reported drinking multiple days a week, compared with 21 percent of women with some college and 14 percent of women with a high-school education or less,” the Washington Post reported.

Around one in four women over the age of 20 are on psychiatric drugs.

Contrary to the claims of the Guardian’s “expert,” wine auntism is not a panacea.