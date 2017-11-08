The Hamburger Trump Ate in Japan Sells Out as Diners Track Down the Presidential Meal

This Tokyo small business owner is at the centre of attention after his signature burger was selected to be served to the President.

In amongst all the speeches and outings held during Trump’s first visit to Japan as U.S. President, the one thing that stood out for many people was the fact that during his visit to a golf course with the Japanese Prime Minister, the two chose to eat hamburgers.

While some criticized the decision to shun the country’s UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage-listed traditional cuisine, others immediately started searching the Internet to find out where they could get their hands on a burger deemed worthy to be served to the U.S. President.

It turns out that the burger comes from a small Tokyo business owner who operates two burger stands in the city – Munch’s Burger Shack in Shiba (pictured below) and Munch’s Burger Stand at Toranomon.

Both located in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, which is home to many foreign embassies, making it one of the most internationally diverse districts in the capital, the area is filled with burger joints catering to locals and foreigners with discerning burger palates. To be selected to serve the President of the United States is a huge accolade for the small business, and it’s been driving customers to visit in hordes to get a taste of what the president enjoyed.

