In a 1930’s trolley, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver finds an old advertisement for “Iodent Toothpaste” which contained the rather amazing statement, “All Dentists know the value of Iodine, therefore, Iodent Toothpaste”.

A little digging revealed that iodine toothpastes were widely used in the 1920’s and there was a time when Iodent’s iodine toothpaste was the only toothpaste recommended by the American Dental Association.

So what happened? What caused these iodine toothpastes to disappear while at the same time fluoride made its way into toothpastes and water fluoridation began?


