Do the American people even know that we are at war in Syria? Do they know why?


Related Articles

Rush Limbaugh Agrees with Alex Jones!

Rush Limbaugh Agrees with Alex Jones!

Special Reports
Comments
Moscow Issues Explicit Warning To Trump: Attack Syria and Russia WILL RETALIATE!

Moscow Issues Explicit Warning To Trump: Attack Syria and Russia WILL RETALIATE!

Special Reports
Comments

Is Trump Threatening War With Russia To End Mueller Probe?

Special Reports
Comments

Comedy Central Ultimate FAIL! Chuck E. Cheese The Rat Interviews Alex Jones

Special Reports
Comments

QAnon Decoded: Trump Preparing To Fight Back Against The Deep State

Special Reports
Comments

Comments