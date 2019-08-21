The History Behind The Hong Kong Protests

Here’s why Hong Kong citizens are fighting so viciously against the extradition bill the government is trying to impose on them.

This week marks the 11th week of protests with another set for this Sunday.

Greg Reese and Savanah Hernandez are in Hong Kong to give you exclusive coverage of this historic movement.

The Communist Chinese are paying the local Hong Kong Triad gang millions of dollars to attack protesters, and the Hong Kong police have been caught planting weapons on peaceful protesters while acting as agent provocateurs dressed as the protesters.