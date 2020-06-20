The History Of Juneteenth - The Second Independence Day

Juneteenth marks the day that the promise of our founding documents was fulfilled. With the sin of slavery abolished, all Americans were welcomed into full participation of the greatest country on earth. While radical leftists and communist agitators are desperate to recreate racial division in America, it is worth it to celebrate the reality of history, and to mark the great strides our country has made towards true freedom and equality for all.

